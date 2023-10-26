Blockchain Security Team Cyfrin Proposes $2 Million Arbitrum Security Enhancement Fund

According to Foresight News, blockchain security team Cyfrin has submitted a proposal to the Arbitrum community, requesting approval for a $2 million 'Arbitrum Security Enhancement Fund'. The fund will be dedicated to sponsoring audit work for Arbitrum projects, matching up to 60% of audit fees for projects on the platform. The remaining amount must be paid by the project itself applying for the funds. The plan is to use the fund for 20-25 audits over the next year.

