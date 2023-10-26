copy link
Shiba Inu-Themed Project Floki to Launch TokenFi Platform on October 27
2023-10-26 12:35
According to Foresight News, the Shiba Inu-themed project Floki has announced the launch of its cryptocurrency and asset tokenization platform, TokenFi, on October 27. The total supply of TokenFi tokens (TOKEN) is 10 billion, with 10% of the token supply being used to provide liquidity on Uniswap and PancakeSwap. Trading is expected to begin on October 27, 2023, at 23:00. Floki stakers will receive 56% of the supply as rewards over four years. DWF Labs is the primary institutional partner and market maker for TokenFi.
