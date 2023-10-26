SBI Holdings Selected as Official NFT Issuer for 2025 Osaka World Expo

According to Foresight News, Emi Yoshikawa, the strategic vice president of Ripple, announced on the X platform that Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings has been chosen as the official NFT issuer for the 2025 Osaka World Expo. The company will release a commemorative NFT series called 'Myakuun' on the XRP Ledger blockchain. The NFT project will be jointly managed by two subsidiaries of SBI Holdings, SBI VC Trade and SBI NFT. It is expected to launch in May 2024, one year before the opening of the Osaka World Expo.

