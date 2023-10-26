copy link
QuickSwap Announces New Quick Lite Feature After Integration With DappOS V2
2023-10-26 11:42
According to Foresight News, Polygon-based decentralized exchange (DEX) QuickSwap has announced the launch of a new feature called Quick Lite, following its integration with dappOS V2. The Quick Lite feature allows users to easily transfer commands and interact with decentralized applications (dApps) running on external blockchains.
