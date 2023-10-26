Mysten Labs Updates Quest 3 Rules and Introduces QuestPass Referral Program

According to Foresight News, Mysten Labs has updated the rules for Quest 3 and introduced a referral program called QuestPass, allowing anyone to join, compete, and win SUI rewards. The revised reward system will provide higher SUI rewards for top-ranking players. Previously, Mysten Labs' Bullshark Quests 3 was set to run until November 9th, and users were required to have a SuiFrens Capy or Bullshark in their account to be eligible to participate in Quests 3.

