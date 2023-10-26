DeFi Risk Manager Gauntlet Founder's New Startup Aera Raises $8 Million

According to Foresight News, Aera, a new startup founded by Tarun Chitra, the founder of DeFi risk manager Gauntlet, has announced the completion of an $8 million funding round. The investment was led by Bain Capital Crypto and participated in by Jump Trading. Aera is a decentralized protocol designed to help decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) manage their finances. Chitra stated that Aera's goal is to enable DAOs to quickly respond to market changes without sacrificing the principles of decentralization, providing them with crowdsourced investment portfolio management advice.

