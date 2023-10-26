BNB Chain Announces Fermat Hard Fork Activation on opBNB Testnet

According to Foresight News, BNB Chain has announced the activation of the Fermat hard fork on the opBNB testnet at block height 12113000, which is expected to occur between 14:00 and 14:15 Beijing time on November 3, 2023. Developers should upgrade to opNode v0.2.0 and opGeth v0.2.0 before the hard fork takes place. The new precompiled contracts in this hard fork will enable interoperability between opBNB and Greenfield. Additionally, stable L1 Gas prices will make it easier for developers to estimate their transaction costs.

View full text