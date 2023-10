Celo Launches Credit Collective Led By Flori Ventures Co-Founder

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Celo has announced the launch of Credit Collective, led by Flori Ventures co-founder Tomer Bariach. The Celo community voted to provide 2 million cEUR in funding for Credit Collective, based on a governance proposal put forth by Tomer Bariach. The funds will be used to support the ongoing operations of credit projects and the deployment of new RWA solutions on Celo.