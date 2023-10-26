copy link
Circle Partners With BitoGroup And FamilyMart To Launch Crypto Conversion Service
Binance News
2023-10-26 10:08
According to Foresight News, stablecoin issuer Circle has partnered with Taiwanese cryptocurrency exchange BitoGroup and Taiwanese convenience store chain FamilyMart to launch a 'points-to-cryptocurrency' service. This collaboration allows users to convert their FamilyMart loyalty points into cryptocurrencies such as USDC.
