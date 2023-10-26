JPMorgan Processes $1 Billion Daily Transactions Through JPM Coin

According to Foresight News, JPMorgan's Global Head of Payments, Takis Georgakopoulos, revealed that the bank processes $1 billion in transactions daily through its JPM Coin payment system. Georgakopoulos stated that the next step for JPM Coin is to consider creating a retail version. JPM Coin is a permissioned, blockchain-based payment system that allows the bank's wholesale customers to transfer US dollars and euros. Initially, it only supported US dollars but expanded to include euros in June this year. In June, JPMorgan announced that since its launch in 2020, JPM Coin has processed over $300 billion in transactions.

View full text