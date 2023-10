Fantom Foundation Wallet Attacker Converts Stolen ETH to DAI

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the attacker responsible for the Fantom Foundation wallet breach has converted approximately 4,390 ETH into around 8 million DAI. Previously, on October 17th, some wallets on Ethereum and Fantom were attacked, including the Fantom Foundation's funds, which amounted to approximately $550,000.