Fantom Foundation Wallet Attacker Converts Stolen ETH to DAI
Binance News
2023-10-26 09:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the attacker responsible for the Fantom Foundation wallet breach has converted approximately 4,390 ETH into around 8 million DAI. Previously, on October 17th, some wallets on Ethereum and Fantom were attacked, including the Fantom Foundation's funds, which amounted to approximately $550,000.
