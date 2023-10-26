copy link
create picture
more
MultiversX Announces One-Click Login and Wallet Creation with Google Email Using xAlias
Binance News
2023-10-26 08:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the scalable blockchain MultiversX has announced that users can now utilize one-click login and wallet creation features through Google email using xAlias. This development aims to simplify the process of accessing and managing digital wallets for users, making it more convenient and user-friendly.
View full text