Memeland Token Sale Reaches $10 Million in Commitments Within 42 Minutes

According to CoinDesk, the token sale of Web3 firm Memeland (MEME) reached $10 million in commitments just 42 minutes after going live. Community members had previously completed various activities to enter a waitlist, granting them access to the sale. As of Thursday, the tokens are described as having 'No utility. No roadmap. No promises. No expectation of financial return. Just 100% memes.' Although the sale is already sold out, it is scheduled to continue until Friday morning, when previously waitlisted users can gain access to the tokens. Memeland was created by the team behind 9GAG, a popular meme-sharing and news site backed by influential investors such as YCombinator. The platform offers several non-fungible token (NFT) and developed applications that merge metaverses, gaming, and NFTs. Metaverses are virtual lands that operate on a blockchain, typically using a token for transactions. Some upcoming Memeland platforms include travel service Holders.com, video sharing service GMGM.com, crypto staking application Stakeland, and Petsland, a pet-focused service.

