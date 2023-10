Privacy Blockchain Dusk Announces Launch of Piecrust VM 2.0

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, privacy blockchain Dusk has announced the launch of Piecrust VM 2.0, its in-house zero-knowledge (ZK) friendly virtual machine. As per its roadmap, Dusk plans to launch its mainnet in the second quarter of 2024.