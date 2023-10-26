copy link
Privacy Blockchain Dusk Announces Launch of Piecrust VM 2.0
Binance News
2023-10-26 07:45
According to Foresight News, privacy blockchain Dusk has announced the launch of Piecrust VM 2.0, its in-house zero-knowledge (ZK) friendly virtual machine. As per its roadmap, Dusk plans to launch its mainnet in the second quarter of 2024.
