Bitmain Releases New T21 Antminer With Optional Bitcoin Price Protection Plan
Binance News
2023-10-26 07:26
According to Foresight News, Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Bitmain has released a new T21 Antminer model. The T21 boasts a computing power of 190T and an energy efficiency ratio of 19J/T. In addition to the new model, the company has introduced an optional Bitcoin price protection plan for customers. If the price of Bitcoin falls below the exercise price during the protection period, customers will receive compensation.
