Zapper Launches On-Chain Social App Chainchat

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) asset management protocol Zapper has introduced an on-chain social application called Chainchat. To join a group chat, users must purchase shares in the corresponding channel. To leave a channel, they must sell all their shares in that channel, but they can buy and sell multiple shares. Each member in the channel has a share of the chat, and fees are charged during stock transactions. Members can claim fees according to the proportion of shares they own. Additionally, users' channels exist within Zapper's browser, granting them full access to the chain and allowing them to share tokens, wallets, NFTs, applications, and any other content with other members.

