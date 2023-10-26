Hong Kong-Based Anboto Labs Raises $3 Million and Launches Non-Custodial Trading Platform

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency trading execution tool provider Anboto Labs has raised $3 million in funding and launched a non-custodial trading platform. The company's valuation is now estimated at $35 million. Investors in the funding round included Kronos Ventures, Cherry Crypto, Mechanism Capital, XBTO, and Matrixport. In the coming months, Anboto Labs plans to expand its trading features, such as focusing on non-custodial services. This move is expected to enhance the platform's capabilities and attract more users to its services.

