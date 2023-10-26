copy link
Ethereum Programming Language Solidity Releases Compiler Version 0.8.22
2023-10-26 06:24
According to Foresight News, the Ethereum programming language Solidity has released version 0.8.22 of its compiler. The update includes improvements such as file-level event definitions, unchecked loop increment optimizations, and support for importing EVM assembly JSON.
