Blockworks Research Proposes Arbitrum Alliance to Help Transform DAO Ideas into Reality

According to Foresight News, Blockworks Research has initiated a community proposal on Arbitrum, planning to establish an Arbitrum Alliance led by Blockworks Research, Gauntlet, and Trail of Bits. The alliance aims to assist Arbitrum DAO members in turning their ideas into reality over a 12-month period. The total cost for the one-year alliance will be based on the 30-day VWAP price of ARB on the day before the on-chain proposal, estimated to cost around 2.2 million ARB tokens. A quarter of the funds will be pre-paid to each alliance member 91 days after the execution of the AIP, while the remaining three-quarters will be paid over the next 274 days. The flow of funds will remain under DAO control and can be cut off at any time through an on-chain DAO proposal.

