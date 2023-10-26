copy link
Whale Sells 152.885 BTC at $34,765 Average Price, Profiting $696,000 in Five Days
Binance News
2023-10-26 04:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Spot On Chain monitoring revealed that a whale with the address starting with 0xed8 sold 152.885 BTC at an average price of $34,765 about 45 minutes ago. The total transaction amounted to $5.315 million, with a profit of $696,000 made within just five days. The whale has traded WBTC four times, with only one profitable transaction, accumulating a total profit of $571,000 (+3.42%).
