Whale Sells 152.885 BTC at $34,765 Average Price, Profiting $696,000 in Five Days

According to Foresight News, Spot On Chain monitoring revealed that a whale with the address starting with 0xed8 sold 152.885 BTC at an average price of $34,765 about 45 minutes ago. The total transaction amounted to $5.315 million, with a profit of $696,000 made within just five days. The whale has traded WBTC four times, with only one profitable transaction, accumulating a total profit of $571,000 (+3.42%).

