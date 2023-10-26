IlluviDEX Set to Launch Open Beta in Q1 2024 with New Features

According to Foresight News, Illuvium's IlluviDEX is scheduled to release its open beta version in the first quarter of 2024. The upcoming release will include new structural layouts, asset collections, one-stop portfolio payments, and batch listings for advanced users. These features aim to enhance the user experience and provide a more comprehensive platform for RPG blockchain gamers. The open beta will allow users to test and provide feedback on the platform's functionality and performance, helping the developers to make necessary improvements before the official launch.

