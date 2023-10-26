Layer3 Solution XAI Announces Token Economics for Gaming Ecosystem

According to Foresight News, Layer3 solution XAI has announced its token economics, with 50.1% allocated to the community and sentinel node operators, 22.4% to investors, 20% to the team, and 7.5% for the ecosystem. The tokens will serve as designated Gas tokens to facilitate transactions within the network, as well as rewards for validator nodes. Additionally, they will act as the primary tokens in the gaming ecosystem, enabling payments for games and in-game items.

