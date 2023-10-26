copy link
LayerZero Introduces Wrapped StETH Transfer Functionality Across Ethereum, Avalanche, BNB Chain, and Scroll
2023-10-26 02:44
According to Foresight News, cross-chain interoperability protocol LayerZero has launched a wrapped stETH (wstETH) transfer functionality for Lido Finance's liquidity staking protocol on Ethereum, Avalanche, BNB Chain, and Scroll. The wstETH has been integrated with LayerZero's cross-chain fungible token standard (OFT standard). It is important to note that LayerZero's wstETH has not yet received official approval from Lido.
