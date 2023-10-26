Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Nocturne Labs Raises $6 Million in Seed Funding for Privacy On-Chain Accounts Protocol

Binance News
2023-10-26 01:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Nocturne Labs, the company behind the privacy on-chain accounts protocol Nocturne, has raised $6 million in a seed funding round. The round was co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Polychain Capital, with participation from other prominent investors in the Ethereum ecosystem, such as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Bankless Ventures, HackVC, and Robot Ventures. The funds will be used to continue the development of the blockchain and pay legal bills, according to Luke Tchang, the co-founder and CEO of Nocturne Labs. The Nocturne protocol is expected to launch in the second half of November, combining blockchain technologies like zero-knowledge proofs, account abstractions, and stealth addresses to bring private accounts to public blockchain. The accounts will function like conventional Ethereum accounts but with built-in asset privacy. Nocturne could compete with other privacy-focused protocols such as Aztec or Railgun, Tchang said. He also emphasized the importance of working with regulators and finding a way to implement privacy in a compliant manner. "Having privacy is not an impossible thing to ask for," Tchang told CoinDesk.
View full text