CryptoAidIsrael Raises Nearly $200,000 for Relief Efforts

According to Foresight News, Israeli cryptocurrency aid organization CryptoAidIsrael has announced that it has raised nearly $200,000 in funds. A portion of the funds has already been distributed to organizations providing relief work. Over 30 Web3 companies have joined the initiative, including Zengo, Fuse, Wonderland, and Psagot Equity. KPMG accounting firm is assisting with fundraising and distribution efforts.

