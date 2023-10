Mailchain Adds Support for .sol Domain Names

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Web3 email platform Mailchain has added support for .sol domain names. Domain owners are required to create a Mailchain account and bind it with the address of the held domain. Once completed, users can send and receive emails through Mailchain and interact with applications, DAOs, projects, or communities.