OTC Secondary Market Platform STIX Raises $2.7 Million in Funding Round
Binance News
2023-10-26 00:36
According to Foresight News, OTC secondary market platform STIX has completed a $2.7 million funding round led by Psalion VC, with participation from Big Brain Holdings, Eterna Capital, Fisher8 Capital, Humla Ventures, oxkb, and TLF Ventures. STIX aims to enable data-driven price discovery and enhance liquidity in the secondary market, allowing sellers to easily access liquidity privately. The platform also plans to release a suite of proprietary risk management and investment portfolio analysis tools.
