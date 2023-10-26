copy link
Web3 Social Media Platform TURNUP to Launch on BNB Chain
2023-10-26 00:09
According to Foresight News, Web3 social media platform TURNUP is set to launch on the BNB Chain, offering features such as live streaming for creators, daily live Q&A sessions, and rewards. The platform aims to provide a decentralized space for content creators and users to interact and engage with each other.
