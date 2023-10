Web3 Social Media Platform TURNUP to Launch on BNB Chain

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Web3 social media platform TURNUP is set to launch on the BNB Chain, offering features such as live streaming for creators, daily live Q&A sessions, and rewards. The platform aims to provide a decentralized space for content creators and users to interact and engage with each other.