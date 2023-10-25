Layer3 Proposes Community Proposal on Arbitrum for 1 Million ARB Tokens

According to Foresight News, Web3 bounty platform Layer3 has initiated a community proposal on Arbitrum, seeking to obtain 1 million ARB tokens. The funds will be used to deploy 95 tasks across 62 applications, including design quests and marketing expenses, with the proposal lasting until May 19, 2024. The requested funds will primarily be allocated towards updates and maintenance, community engagement efforts, partnership development, performance tracking, and reporting. Users will receive governance tokens XP and NFTs in return.

View full text