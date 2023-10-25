copy link
Meta's Reality Labs Reports Q3 Operating Loss of $3.74 Billion
2023-10-25 23:46
According to Foresight News, Meta's metaverse division, Reality Labs, reported an operating loss of $3.74 billion in the third quarter. Since the beginning of 2022, the accumulated loss has reached nearly $25 billion. The company stated that Reality Labs' operating losses are expected to increase significantly year-on-year due to ongoing product development efforts in the VR/AR space and investments made to further expand the ecosystem.
