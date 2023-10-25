Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Elliptic Refutes Claims of Crypto Funding for Hamas Attacks

Binance News
2023-10-25 21:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, Elliptic has countered a Wall Street Journal report from earlier this month that claimed Hamas used cryptocurrency to fund its attacks on Israel. The report was cited by Democratic lawmakers inquiring about the use of crypto by terrorist groups. Blockworks previously reported that, based on expert interviews, the likelihood of crypto being used as a funding tool was slim due to the nature of a public blockchain. Elliptic stated in its previous report that law enforcement can 'successfully freeze crypto assets held by terrorist groups.' The Journal's report alleged that Hamas raised 'millions' in crypto, but Elliptic said there is no evidence to support this claim and that data provided by Elliptic and others has been misinterpreted. Elliptic further tracked some of the funds, noting that 'only $21,000 in cryptocurrency has been donated since Oct. 7, and thanks to the efforts of crypto businesses and researchers, much of this has been frozen — preventing Gaza Now from being able to use these funds.' Chainalysis called for a more nuanced approach when investigating how terrorist organizations potentially use crypto, after Senator Warren and 100 other Democrats penned their letter. Chainalysis wrote that it is much more likely that a small portion of the $82 million worth of cryptocurrency was intended for terrorist activity and a majority of the funds processed through the suspected service provider were unrelated. Crypto has been used to fundraise for humanitarian causes, such as Crypto Aid Israel raising over $185,000 in crypto and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) enabling crypto donations a few years ago.
View full text