Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Singapore Court Authorizes Freeze Order Attached to Wallets as Soulbound NFT

Binance News
2023-10-25 19:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the Singapore High Court has allowed financial investigation firm Intelligent Sanctuary to attach nonfungible tokens (NFTs) containing a legal document to cold wallets associated with a hack. The court-issued worldwide freeze order was tokenized as soulbound NFTs and attached to the wallets in question. The NFTs will not prevent transactions with the wallets but will serve as a warning to counterparties and exchanges that the wallets were involved in a hack. Additionally, iSanctuary claimed it had devised a means of tracking funds leaving the wallets, thanks to the NFTs. The NFTs will be permanently attached to the wallets. Random numbers are crucial in various applications, including games, security systems, decentralized autonomous organization governance, and NFT generation. However, the quality of a pseudorandom number generator (PRNG) can vary dramatically, which can be an issue for applications with higher stakes or many people depending on them. True randomness is not required in every application, but when the stakes are low, technical requirements often match. Universal Music Group, Concord Publishing, and ABKCO Music & Records have filed a lawsuit against artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, accusing it of committing copyright infringement when training its AI chatbot, Claude. The lawsuit, filed on Oct. 18, claims that Anthropic unlawfully copied and disseminated vast amounts of copyrighted works, including the lyrics to myriad musical compositions under the ownership or control of the publishers.
View full text