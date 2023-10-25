Singapore Court Authorizes Freeze Order Attached to Wallets as Soulbound NFT

According to Cointelegraph, the Singapore High Court has allowed financial investigation firm Intelligent Sanctuary to attach nonfungible tokens (NFTs) containing a legal document to cold wallets associated with a hack. The court-issued worldwide freeze order was tokenized as soulbound NFTs and attached to the wallets in question. The NFTs will not prevent transactions with the wallets but will serve as a warning to counterparties and exchanges that the wallets were involved in a hack. Additionally, iSanctuary claimed it had devised a means of tracking funds leaving the wallets, thanks to the NFTs. The NFTs will be permanently attached to the wallets. Random numbers are crucial in various applications, including games, security systems, decentralized autonomous organization governance, and NFT generation. However, the quality of a pseudorandom number generator (PRNG) can vary dramatically, which can be an issue for applications with higher stakes or many people depending on them. True randomness is not required in every application, but when the stakes are low, technical requirements often match. Universal Music Group, Concord Publishing, and ABKCO Music & Records have filed a lawsuit against artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, accusing it of committing copyright infringement when training its AI chatbot, Claude. The lawsuit, filed on Oct. 18, claims that Anthropic unlawfully copied and disseminated vast amounts of copyrighted works, including the lyrics to myriad musical compositions under the ownership or control of the publishers.

