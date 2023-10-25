Arbitrum Orbit Developers Can Now Use Celestia for Data Availability

According to Blockworks, developers building networks using Arbitrum Orbit now have the option to use Celestia for data availability. Arbitrum is an Ethereum scaling solution and one of the largest chains by total value locked (TVL) today, with a TVL of $1.82 billion and an estimated 470 dapps deployed on its network. Arbitrum Orbit enables users to build layer-3 blockchains that settle onto one of Arbitrum's layer-2 chains: Arbitrum One or Arbitrum Nova. Celestia is a modular data availability layer that will now be integrated with Arbitrum's Nitro stack, allowing projects built using Arbitrum Orbit to publish data onto Celestia. A Celestia Foundation spokesperson explained that Celestia is designed to be modular, meaning developers won't have to set up their own data availability committee (DAC) or trust a small committee of validators to store data for a limited period of time. Instead, they can deploy out of the box with full integration into the Nitro stack and fraud proofs from day one. Celestia provides cryptoeconomic security and scales with data availability sampling (DAS), the first approach that securely scales with the number of users. Celestia originated from the Ethereum research community, with the DAS paper co-written by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Celestia founder John Adler. The integration of Celestia opens up new possibilities for Ethereum developers, allowing any developer to afford their own rollup with Celestia without relying on trusted committees or hidden trust assumptions. Restaked solutions are not more ETH-aligned because they eventually require having a second token to have cryptoeconomic security.

