Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Arbitrum Orbit Developers Can Now Use Celestia for Data Availability

Binance News
2023-10-25 16:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, developers building networks using Arbitrum Orbit now have the option to use Celestia for data availability. Arbitrum is an Ethereum scaling solution and one of the largest chains by total value locked (TVL) today, with a TVL of $1.82 billion and an estimated 470 dapps deployed on its network. Arbitrum Orbit enables users to build layer-3 blockchains that settle onto one of Arbitrum's layer-2 chains: Arbitrum One or Arbitrum Nova. Celestia is a modular data availability layer that will now be integrated with Arbitrum's Nitro stack, allowing projects built using Arbitrum Orbit to publish data onto Celestia. A Celestia Foundation spokesperson explained that Celestia is designed to be modular, meaning developers won't have to set up their own data availability committee (DAC) or trust a small committee of validators to store data for a limited period of time. Instead, they can deploy out of the box with full integration into the Nitro stack and fraud proofs from day one. Celestia provides cryptoeconomic security and scales with data availability sampling (DAS), the first approach that securely scales with the number of users. Celestia originated from the Ethereum research community, with the DAS paper co-written by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Celestia founder John Adler. The integration of Celestia opens up new possibilities for Ethereum developers, allowing any developer to afford their own rollup with Celestia without relying on trusted committees or hidden trust assumptions. Restaked solutions are not more ETH-aligned because they eventually require having a second token to have cryptoeconomic security.
View full text