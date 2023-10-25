Buy Crypto
Parallel Studios Announces Expansion of Sci-Fi Trading Card Game with New NFT Cards

Binance News
2023-10-25 15:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Parallel Studios is set to launch its first expansion to its sci-fi trading card game, introducing over 120 new NFT cards. These cards can be purchased in blind packs and traded before they make their debut in the game. Players can choose from three different card bundles: the Player Pack, the Collector's Pack, and the Collector's Crate. The Player Pack costs 0.018 ETH (about $32), the Collector's Pack costs 0.18 ETH ($320), and the Collector's Crate costs 1.6 ETH ($2,848). In the game, players must select one of five factions, create their card decks, choose a main character card, and engage in 1v1 battles. The Collector's Pack and Collector's Crate will offer rare cards, while the basic Player Pack will provide a mix of common, uncommon, and rare cards. The Planetfall expansion cards will be available for presale to select early adopters on October 25, with a wider presale starting on October 28. However, the new cards will not be added to the game until Q1 or Q2 of 2024. Unlike previous starter deck NFT packs, the Planetfall NFT sets will exist on the Ethereum mainnet, resulting in higher transaction fees for players. Parallel Studios will also release a new patch for its beta on October 30, featuring a battle pass, new cosmetic skins, and new game options. Since its initial NFT release in March 2021, the game has seen nearly 78,000 ETH in total volume traded, amounting to approximately $237 million worth to date.
