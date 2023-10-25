copy link
OpenSea Mobile App Now Supports NFT Sales for Android Users
2023-10-25 15:04
According to Foresight News, OpenSea has announced that Android users can now list and sell NFTs using the OpenSea mobile application. This development expands the platform's accessibility, allowing more users to participate in the growing NFT market.
