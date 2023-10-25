SBF Lawyer Announces SBF Will Testify in Criminal Fraud Trial

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg Terminal reported that SBF's lawyer stated that SBF will testify in their own defense during a criminal fraud trial. The announcement comes as the trial is set to take place, with SBF facing allegations of criminal fraud. The decision to testify is a significant move, as it allows SBF to present their side of the story and potentially counter any claims made against them. Further details about the trial and the specific allegations against SBF have not been disclosed at this time. As the case unfolds, more information is expected to become available.

