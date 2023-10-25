Beam Integrates with LayerZero to Enhance Interoperability within Its Network

According to Foresight News, blockchain gaming guild Merit Circle announced that Beam has integrated with LayerZero to enhance interoperability within the Beam network. Users can now transfer assets from Ethereum to the Beam network, including Merit Circle's MC token and various gaming tokens to be released on Beam in the future. Beam SDK will integrate the LayerZero stack through its cross-chain contracts for fungible tokens (OFT) and non-fungible tokens (ONFT).

