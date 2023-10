Gitcoin Introduces Direct Grants Financing Mechanism on Grants Stack

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Gitcoin has announced the introduction of a new financing mechanism called Direct Grants on its Grants Stack platform. Direct Grants is a direct funding mechanism that awards a certain amount of funds to projects or individuals, making it more suitable for early-stage projects or those with specific goals.