Gitcoin Introduces Direct Grants Financing Mechanism on Grants Stack
Binance News
2023-10-25 14:28
According to Foresight News, Gitcoin has announced the introduction of a new financing mechanism called Direct Grants on its Grants Stack platform. Direct Grants is a direct funding mechanism that awards a certain amount of funds to projects or individuals, making it more suitable for early-stage projects or those with specific goals.
