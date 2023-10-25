Polygon's POL Contract Address Goes Live with Over 10 Billion Total Supply

According to Foresight News, analyst Tom Wan has reported that Polygon's POL contract address is now live, with a total token supply of 10,000,028,681. So far, 10 million MATIC tokens have been migrated. The migration cancellation feature has not been locked yet, allowing users to currently un-migrate POL back to MATIC. The address 0x29e7DF7b6A1B2b07b731457f499E1696c60E2C4e appears to be the migration contract, which has the functionality to migrate MATIC to POL.

