Polygon's POL Contract Address Goes Live with Over 10 Billion Total Supply
Binance News
2023-10-25 14:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, analyst Tom Wan has reported that Polygon's POL contract address is now live, with a total token supply of 10,000,028,681. So far, 10 million MATIC tokens have been migrated. The migration cancellation feature has not been locked yet, allowing users to currently un-migrate POL back to MATIC. The address 0x29e7DF7b6A1B2b07b731457f499E1696c60E2C4e appears to be the migration contract, which has the functionality to migrate MATIC to POL.
