Trust Wallet Integrates Layer1 Blockchain Injective Mainnet

According to Foresight News, Trust Wallet has integrated the Layer1 blockchain Injective mainnet. Trust Wallet users can now use native Injective ecosystem DApps and products, as well as directly store, transfer, and stake INJ tokens. Currently, products like Injective Hub and decentralized order book exchange Helix have been integrated with Trust Wallet. In the coming weeks and months, more Injective DApps are expected to be added for support.

