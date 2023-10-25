copy link
BUSD Market Cap Drops 91% Since November 2021
Binance News
2023-10-25 14:17
According to Foresight News, data from CoinMarketCap reveals that the market capitalization of BUSD has fallen from its historical high of $23.47 billion on November 14, 2021, to approximately $2 billion, a decline of 91%.
