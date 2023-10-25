Clearpool to Launch on Optimism's Mainnet After Securing 150,000 OP Tokens

According to Blockworks, DeFi credit marketplace Clearpool is set to launch on Optimism's OP mainnet after securing 150,000 OP tokens, worth approximately $202,000, from the Optimism Foundation. Clearpool allows institutional borrowers to create single-borrower liquidity pools and compete for uncollateralized liquidity from a network of decentralized lenders. Lenders can use supported wallet infrastructure to lend to whitelisted institutions and earn rewards without having to lock up their cryptocurrencies. Currently, Clearpool is deployed on Ethereum, Polygon, and Polygon zkEVM, with a total value locked (TVL) of $3.1 million and a market capitalization of $7.52 million, as per DeFiLlama. The protocol will also collaborate with Idle Finance, a yield automation protocol that received 150,000 OP in grant funding to enable Yield Tranches (YTs) on the OP mainnet. YTs are capital pools designed to mitigate risks and generate tranche yields through various market-neutral yield strategies, allowing for the segmentation of risks and yields. Matteo Pandolfini, founder of Idle, stated that this latest launch aims to advance the on-chain DeFi credit market while establishing new standards in risk diversification. He added that users can customize their DeFi strategies to match their risk tolerance, enabling them to construct a yield portfolio that aligns with their financial goals and aspirations.

