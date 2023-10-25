Cryptic Posts by Ripple CTO and X Spark Speculation in Crypto Community

According to Cointelegraph, the crypto community has been engaged in a series of guessing games following cryptic posts made by prominent individuals on X, formerly known as Twitter. Ripple's Chief Technical Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, posted a picture of a frog on a lily pad, which prompted reactions from XRP and PEPE enthusiasts. Some XRP supporters expressed hopes for a transformative XRP price or a major shift, while a PEPE-themed X account suggested that Ripple's CTO had raised a "bullish flag for frog enthusiasts worldwide." Another X user, seemingly a fan of Pond Coin (PNDC), welcomed Schwartz with an image of two frogs on the moon featuring a PondX logo. A second cryptic post shared by X, formerly known as Twitter, featured a skeptic meme of a dog answering a telephone call, sparking speculation among the Dogecoin community and the broader market. Some Dogecoin enthusiasts believe that X, associated with Elon Musk, may be exploring Dogecoin adoption. However, a wider market thinks the skeptic meme post hints at a new audio calling feature on X. An X account asked if an audio calling feature was imminent but received no clear response. Elon Musk's endorsement and positive remarks about Dogecoin have previously ignited excitement among Dogecoin enthusiasts, leading to a significant surge that reversed a downtrend.

