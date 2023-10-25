Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Noble Raises $3.3 Million in Seed Round Led by Polychain Capital

Binance News
2023-10-25 14:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, NASD Inc., the company behind Noble, an asset issuance chain designed for communication between blockchains, has raised $3.3 million in a seed round. The funding round was led by Polychain Capital and included participation from Borderless Capital, Circle Ventures, and Wintermute Ventures, among others. Noble was created for native asset issuance in Cosmos and is part of the inter-blockchain communication protocol (IBC) that helps transport data between blockchains. IBC also enables users to exchange assets directly with each other. Karthik Raju, general partner at Polychain Capital, said, 'Noble brings a trust foundation for asset issuers looking to take advantage of the abundance of opportunity and growth in the Cosmos and IBC ecosystem.' Noble's first issuance partner is Circle, and in September, native USDC in Cosmos was launched, allowing IBC-enabled chains to access that stablecoin natively issued on Noble. Since its inception, over 6 million USDC has been issued on Noble. Wyatt Lonergan, principal at Circle Ventures, commented on Noble's role in the Cosmos ecosystem for native asset issuance, starting with the recent launch of Circle's USDC and the upcoming deployment of Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP). Noble is also set to be the first non-EVM based blockchain to be supported by Circle’s cross-chain (CCTP), an on-chain program that facilitates USDC transfers between supported blockchains.
View full text