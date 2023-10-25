Buy Crypto
Pepe Memecoin Rises 31% Following $5.5 Million Token Burn

Binance News
2023-10-25 13:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the pepe memecoin (PEPE) has risen by 31% in the past 24 hours, following a 6.9 trillion ($5.5 million) token burn. The burn has permanently removed tokens from supply, sending them to an address not controlled by anyone. The frog-themed memecoin is now trading at a two-month high, as the burn has eased concerns over the team's token holdings. The team now holds 3.79 trillion tokens ($3.72 million), which would have minimal impact if sold on the open market, as 24-hour trading volume has surged to $397 million, according to CoinMarketCap. A new team of advisors has been brought on to guide Pepe forward, as stated in a post on the pepe X (formerly Twitter) account. The remaining 3.79 trillion tokens attributed to the original team CEX multi-sig wallet are being explored for strategic partnerships and marketing opportunities. The decision to burn tokens came after a few rogue pepe developers executed unexpected transfers out of the project's multisignature wallet, effectively stealing millions of dollars worth of pepe, as alleged by a team member. The tokens burned equate to 1.6% of the memecoin's total supply. The rise in PEPE coincided with bitcoin rallying to a 17-month high of $35,000, fueled by optimism around the potential approval of a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). Bitcoin dominance is at its highest point since April 2021, with the original cryptocurrency outpacing the majority of altcoins aside from pepe.
