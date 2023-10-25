copy link
LayerZero Protocol Launches on Horizen EON Public EVM-Compatible Sidechain
Binance News
2023-10-25 12:44
According to Foresight News, LayerZero Labs has announced the launch of the cross-chain interoperability protocol LayerZero on the Horizen EON public EVM-compatible sidechain and smart contract platform. Developers working on Horizen EON can now interact with over 40 chains supporting LayerZero and the smart contracts deployed on these blockchains.
