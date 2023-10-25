Cardano Developer IOG Appoints W. Sean Ford as CEO and David Markley as COO

According to Foresight News, blockchain development company Input Output Global (IOG) has announced the appointment of W. Sean Ford as CEO and David Markley as COO. Ford previously served as a founding team member of Algorand Inc, holding positions as COO and CEO, as well as Chief Marketing Officer at Logmein, which is now known as GoTo. He has also held executive and founder roles at multiple companies. David Markley led Algorand's operations, venture capital, and business solutions teams, and prior to that, he served as a product manager at cybersecurity technology company Carbon Black.

