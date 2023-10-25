DeBank Launches Monitor Bots for Portfolio Tracking and Whale Transaction Alerts

According to Foresight News, DeBank, a portfolio tracking application, has announced the launch of Monitor Bots, which allow users to track any 0x address. When the bot detects a transaction that meets specific criteria on the address, all followers of the bot will receive an alert in their DeBank Stream. Users can see the 'x bots tracking' label on any user's address and can create their own monitoring bots, specifying which types of transactions they should track. DeBank has also introduced a 'whale transaction' tracking feature, which can be set to send alerts only when transactions exceed a certain amount. Currently, to prevent excessive Stream load, each bot can only send one automatic message per day. The monitoring bots are in the initial testing phase, and only the top 100 Web3 social ranking users can set up bots, while any user can follow any bot.

