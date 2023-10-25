Rymedi Raises $9 Million in Series A Funding for Web3 Medical Information Platform

According to Foresight News, Rymedi, a Web3 medical information platform, has completed a $9 million Series A funding round led by RW3 Ventures and White Star Capital. Other participants in the round included Blockchange Ventures, Avalanche's Blizzard Fund, and angel investors. Rymedi simplifies the transfer of medical records and data through blockchain technology. The funds raised in this round will be used to enhance data security and accessibility of medical records. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Rymedi serves over one million patients across 1,200 locations in the United States, Africa, and Australia.

