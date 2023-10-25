Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Polygon Deploys New POL Token Contracts on Ethereum

Binance News
2023-10-25 11:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Polygon has deployed the token contracts for its new POL token on Ethereum. A token contract is a type of smart contract that contains records and utilities powering a token, such as its supply and holders' balances. The POL token will replace the network's current MATIC token, and the network will not support two tokens. MATIC holders will have four years to migrate their holdings to the new token. The POL token was first announced in July and is expected to play a critical role in the network's wider upgrade. Initially launched as a proof-of-stake network to help Ethereum scale, Polygon has evolved into a series of different tech solutions, including application-specific blockchains and zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine-based (EVMs) networks. The former refers to networks optimized for specific use cases, like gaming or stablecoins, and may even have their own native cryptocurrency. The latter is a broader spectrum scaling solution and joins a host of zk-specific scaling solutions like zkSync Era, Starknet, and Linea. To help secure all these networks, the POL token will reportedly allow users to stake their holdings across as many compatible chains as they wish. This means that as soon as they deposit their holdings, they start earning protocol rewards and transaction fees on each staked chain. In terms of what's next on the roadmap, Polygon has hinted at moving its PoS chain to a pure-play zkRollup and introducing a new interoperability standard for its various chains.
View full text